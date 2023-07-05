Imo, Owerri - Ukaegbu Ikechukwu Joseph has been affirmed as the authentic governorship candidate of the Labour Party for Saturday, November 11, gubernatorial elections in Imo State.

As reported by Daily Sun, Ukaegbu was affirmed by the federal high court in Owerri by the presiding judge, Justice BO. Quadri.

Chief Ukaegbu benefited from the Julius Abure and Apapa Lamidi brawl and was affirmed by the court as the legit candidate of LP in Imo state. Photo Credit: Ikechukwu Ukaegbu

Source: Facebook

In his ruling, Justice Quadri said the primary election that produced Chief Ukaegbu Ikechukwu Joseph on April 16, 2023, was valid after considering the evidence before him.

Justice Quadri stated that the party's primary elections did not hold on April 15, 2023, as claimed by the Plaintiff, Basil Maduka.

In furtherance to his ruling, Justice Quadri said the plaintiff was never an aspirant in the nomination process as he never participated in the party's primary election.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He said the plaintiff's case lacked locus standi to initiate such a suit against the defendant.

According to the Leadership newspaper report, the presiding judge instructed Nigeria's electoral body, INEC, to publish the name of Ukaegbu Ikechukwu Joseph as the legit governorship candidate of the party.

How Ukaegbu became LP's guber candidate

An earlier report revealed that the FCT High Court's suspension of Julius Abure as the national chairman of the Labour Party meant that any party activities he conducted would not be recognised by law.

This decision led to the declaration of Pa Lamidi Apapa as the party's acting national chairman.

This development means any primary election held within that time frame is valid, an advantage which Ukaegbu benefited from and confirmed him as the Imo State gubernatorial candidate for Labour Party.

Source: Legit.ng