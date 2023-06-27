A witness representing the Labour Party has revealed how the governor of Lagos state voted during the governorship election, held on Saturday, March 18, 2023

Dayo Isreal told the Lagos State Election Petition Tribunal that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his wife, Ibijoke voted with invalid voter cards

The witness also claimed he was beaten up that same day the poll was conducted by some supporters of the ruling APC, yet he left the polling unit and later returned to monitor the polll

A witness has revealed to the Lagos State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal how the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his wife, Ibijoke voted in the last election.

The tribual headed by Justice Arum Ashom was informed that Sanwo-Olu and his wife, Ibijoke were allowed to cast their votes, despite their voter cards being invalid, Vanguard reported.

A witness revealed to the election tribunal in Lagos state that Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his wife voted with invalid voter cards. Photo credit: Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Source: Facebook

How Sanwo-Olu and his wife voted in 2023 poll

This testimony was given, on Monday, June 26, by an agent of the Labour Party (LP), Dayo Isreal, who was subpoenaed to testify in the petition filed by Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, LP’s candidate, in the Saturday, March 18 election, seeking to nullify the return of Governor Sanwo-Olu and his deputy.

While being led in evidence by the Rhodes-Vivour’s lead counsel, Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Olumide Ayeni, the witness told the court that he served as an agent for the LP for Unit 006, Ward 15, Lagos Island Local Government in the Governorship Election, Channels TV report added.

”I observed that the card reader showed their cards to be invalid but Sanwo-Olu and his wife were allowed to cast their votes and this is against INEC’s electoral process,” Israel said before the tribunal.

The witness also claimed he was beaten up that day by some All Progressives Congress (APC) supporters and that he knew they were APC supporters from the way they spoke, The Guardian report confirmed.

