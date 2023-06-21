A court of appeal sitting in Port Harcourt has set aside a warrant of arrest issued by a Rivers state high court in a suit by the Rivers state government

The suit was filed against a former governor of the state and minister of the federal republic of Nigeria, Rotimi Amaechi; and five others

On Tuesday, June 20, the appeal was assessed by a panel of three judges, with two deciding to set aside the order

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - An appeal court sitting in Port Harcourt has set aside a warrant of arrest order against Rotimi Amaechi, a former Nigerian minister of transportation.

The court also took the same decision concerning a Rivers state gubernatorial candidate who flew the flag of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the last general elections, Tonye Cole, The Punch reported.

Amaechi/Tonye Cole vs Rivers govt: Appeal court sets aside warrant of arrest order

Also involved are a former commissioner in charge of power, Augustine Wokocha; as well as three others, Channels Television also reported.

It would be recalled that in May, a High Court in Port Harcourt issued a bench warrant against Messrs Amaechi and Cole — both chieftains of the APC.

Subsequently, both men and others approached the appellate court to challenge the ruling.

On Tuesday, June 20, a three-man panel led by Justice Joseph Ikyegh, in a unanimous verdict on the applications, said the high Ccurt of Rivers state was wrong.

While setting aside the warrant of arrest order issued against Amaechi and his co-defendants, the appeal court faulted the process of effecting service on them.

APC chieftains' lawyer delighted

Speaking to journalists after the judgement, Achinike Wobodo-Williams, one of the counsels to Amaechi, Cole, and the others, expressed happiness with the ruling.

According to Wonodo-Williams, the judgement has shown that the Rivers state government under former Governor Nyesom Wike was on the wrong side.

