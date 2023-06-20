Former President Goodluck Jonathan disclosed that the founder of AIT and Ray Power FM, late Raymond Dokpesi, encouraged him after he lost the 2015 election

FCT, Abuja - Former President Goodluck Jonathan has revealed what the founder of DAAR Communications, late Chief Raymond Dokpesi, told him after he lost the 2015 presidential election to the immediate former president Muhammadu Buhari.

Jonathan, the incumbent president and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lost to Buhari of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Jonathan says Dokpesi encourages him after he lost to Muhammadu Buhari in 2015. Photo Credit: Goodluck Jonathan/ Raymond Dokpesi Memorial

He said it was Dokpesi who encouraged him when many of his allies deserted him that there’s still life after the presidency, Daily Trust reported.

The former president disclosed this at the Night of Tributes organised by the deceased family on Monday, June 19.

He added that the late Dokpesi stood by him and organized a feast for him after losing the 2015 presidential election

Jonathan said:

“I was in a dilemma after I lost the election where some of the people you think instead of you to die, they will prefer to take the bullet for you but surprisingly, they even forgot your name when you lose the election.

“To my surprise I was told that Dokpesi would host me for an event. I was surprised that how will he do that for a person that lost election. He was the first person that made me believe that there could still be life after losing an election.

“Initially I was skeptical, but I said let us go. I thought it was going to be a small gathering of his friends and family but the place was filled up. So the words of encouragement from Dokpesi and all the other people that spoke gave me that energy to do what I am doing today.”

