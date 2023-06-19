A popular 'Obidient', @JaypeeGeneral, has asked Senator Bulkachuwa and Justice Bulkachuwa to stop distracting Nigerians

This comes in the wake of Senator Bulkachuwa's public disclosure of a mutually-beneficial relationship between his senior judge wife and politicians — although both would later deny any wrongdoing

Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa was the President of the Court of Appeal between April 2014 to March 2020

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

FCT, Abuja - A prominent Obidient, @JaypeeGeneral, on Monday, June 19, criticised Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa, a former President of the court of appeal.

Obidients is a sobriquet for supporters of Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election.

Sen. Adamu Bulkachuwa and Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa have continued to receive the stick following a statement by the outgone lawmaker on June 13. Photo credits: Abdulrazaq Garba, Omirhobo, Jaypee

Source: Facebook

"Justice Bulkachuwa's husband clearly confirmed she violated her oath of office": Obidient

@JaypeeGeneral's criticism follows a denial by Justice Bulkachuwa where she said she never compromised her office.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The retired female judge and her husband, a former Nigerian senator, Adamu Bulkachuwa, have come under fire since last week after the ex-lawmaker confessed to influencing the decisions of his wife while she was serving as a judge and President of the Court of Appeal.

But breaking her silence on her husband’s recent confession of compromising her decisions to the advantage of his senator colleagues while she was in office, Justice Bulkachuwa denied any wrongdoing, Channels Television reported.

Reacting, @JaypeeGeneral wrote on his verified Twitter handle with an accompanying video of the controversial clip:

“Senator Bulkachuwa and Justice Bulkachuwa (rtd.) should rewatch this video and stop distracting Nigerians with unnecessary headlines in the media.

“Justice Bulkachuwa violated her oath of office by giving numerous favorable judgements to politicians.

“Her husband clearly confirmed it on the floor of the Senate Chamber!”

'I never compromised my office', Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa finally breaks silence

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Justice Zainab defended her judicial integrity.

She was reacting to comments by her husband that he used his position to ask favour for his colleagues from his wife, the immediate past President of the Court of Appeal.

In a statement, Justice Bulkachuwa said such insinuation was far from the truth.

Her statement partly reads:

“I want to state categorically that I never at any time compromised my oath of office to favour any party.”

Bulkachuwa clears air on remark about influencing wife’s decision in appeal court

Legit.ng also reported that Senator Adamu Bulkachuwa cleared the air on his comment that he influenced the decisions of his wife, Zainab Bulkachuwa, while serving as the president of the Court of Appeal.

As reported by Daily Trust, the comment was made at the valedictory session of the 9th Assembly before he was interrupted by the ex-Senate President Ahmad Lawan.

Source: Legit.ng