CCTV Project: “Account for $460M Chinese Loan”, Court Orders Buhari’s Govt

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has dragged the federal government to court

The court has directed President Muhammadu Buhari and his regime to answer for how a $460 million Chinese loan was used to fund the failed Abuja CCTV project

According to the court’s judgement, FG must publish the total amount of money paid to Chinese companies, precise details of contractors and the status of the implementation of the project

Nigeria's president has gotten a fresh court order a few days before the end of his tenure.

Ahead of the Monday, May 29, handover ceremony, a Federal High Court in Abuja has issued an order requiring President Muhammadu Buhari and his regime to answer for how a $460 million Chinese loan was used to fund the failed Abuja Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) project.

Buhari gets fresh court order over $460M Chinese loan. Photo credit: Buhari Sallau

Buhari gets fresh lawsuit over failed CCTV project

According to the court’s judgement, the regime must publish the total amount of money paid to Chinese and local companies and contractors, precise details of the identities of the companies and contractors, and the status of the implementation of the project, The Punch reported.

Honourable Judge Emeka Nwite issued the directives in his ruling in the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP)’s FHC/ABJ/CS/1447/2019 Freedom of Information lawsuit.

