Governor Nasir El-Rufai, of Kaduna state and his wife, Hajiya Aisha Ummi Garba El-Rufai, have welcomed their fourth child together.

The baby has been named Fatima Layan El-Rufai as confirmed by Bello, the governor’s eldest son, Daily Trust reported.

Nasir El-Rufai, governor of Kaduna State and his wife, Hajiya Aisha Ummi Garba El-Rufai welcome their fourth child. Photo credit: CityScoop Ng

Kaduna gov welcomes 4th child

Bello, on Wednesday, May 10, confirmed the development through a post shared on social media accompanied by photos, PM News report also confirmed.

He wrote,

“With the latest El-Rufai in town. Fatima Layan. Allah ya raya mana. So glad to have Aunty Umms back.”

