Former senate president, Ken Nnamani, has reportedly lost his wife, Jane, to the cold hand of death

Jane Nnamani reportedly died over the weekend in her early 60 after undergoing minor surgery in Enugu

The former senator of Enugu East senatorial district was reported to have travelled to the United States when the incident happened

Enugu, Enugu - Ken Nnamani, the former senate president, and his household have been thrown into mourning as death took away his wife, Jane.

According to New Telegraph, the senator's wife died in her early 60 over the weekend. Jane Nnamani was reported to have undergone a minor surgery in Enugu State.

Former senate president loses wife to death Photo Credit: Ken Nnamani

Source: Twitter

Details of Former Senator Ken Nnamani's Death in Enugu

The senator's wife reportedly passed on at a time her husband, Senator Ken Nnamani, had travelled out of the country to the United States.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

However, the widower and former senator, Ken Nnamani, was yet to make an official statement about the incident as of the time of writing this report.

The late senator's wife was reported to have died, leaving 4 children behind. It was also reported that she was a member of the Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT)'s governing council.

Latest about Senator Ken Nnamani, Enugu, Southeast, Jane Nnamani

She was reportedly a final-year doctoral student in Business Management at the institution.

Senator Ken Nnamani represented Enugu East when he was the senate president between 2005 and 2007.

He was elected in 2003 and served till 2007 under the umbrella of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Before his election into the Senate presidency, Nnamani was the chairman of the senate committee on federal character and governmental affairs and a member of the committee on privatization, federal capital territory and Appropriation and finance.

Source: Legit.ng