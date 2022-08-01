The former Vice Chancellor of Lagos State University, Professor Lateef Akanni Hussein is dead. He died on Sunday, July 31 at the age 75.

Prof. Hussein, a professor of Physics was the sixth Vice Chancellor of Lagos State University; he served between 2005 and 2011.

Hussein will be buried on Monday according to Islamic rites.

According to a statement on the official LASU page on Facebook on Monday, Hussein died after a brief illness

