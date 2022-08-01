BREAKING: Former LASU vice chancellor, Hussein, dies after brief illness
by Aanu Adegun
The former Vice Chancellor of Lagos State University, Professor Lateef Akanni Hussein is dead. He died on Sunday, July 31 at the age 75.
Prof. Hussein, a professor of Physics was the sixth Vice Chancellor of Lagos State University; he served between 2005 and 2011.
Hussein will be buried on Monday according to Islamic rites.
According to a statement on the official LASU page on Facebook on Monday, Hussein died after a brief illness
