An industrious Nigerian student has shown off the workstation she set up in a corner of her room where she would run her jewellery business

The final year student identified as Timi shared a video showing how the jewellery shop was set up with great help from her hostel friends

Timi revealed that money meant for her project was used in setting up the workstation and also shared how sales have been

Timi, a 400 level student of Lagos State University, Ojo (LASU) has taken to social media to showcase her hustle which takes place right in her hostel room.

The chemistry scholar who sells jewelleries set up a small workstation at a corner in her room and took netizens through the setting up process.

Timi used her project money to set up the workstation. Photo Credit: TikTok/@shop_timi

The industrious student maintained that running a small business in Nigeria as a student can be a herculean task, particularly if one does not have capital and audience.

Timi used her project money to set up the jewellery shop

In a lengthy write-up she attached to her TikTok showcase, Timi revealed that she used all her project money in getting necessaries for the workstation.

"It’s very funny that being a 400 level student in the department of chemistry in Lagos State University I had to use little of my project money or should I say ALL of my project money to get props materials, ring lights and new stocks of jewelries and accessories...," she wrote.

Timi who sported a mini jean skirt on red blouse said she had help from her best friend and hostel mates.

The elated lady expressed joy that she was already recording sales.

"...I’m so happy that despite risking it all I didn’t regret anything, I made sales people! I had so many lovable people around me that patronized me, supported and refer me to other people."

Social media reactions

@Blings_byzion said:

"Good job girl more sales Masha Allah."

@Nkemdilim Chisom said:

''Wow so happy for you dear, please would be expecting the video about the materials and vendors @Shop_timi Accessories Store.''

@Shuga said:

''So lovely & Creative.''

@Adodo said:

''I know your trying to create content and setting up the background buh are you seeing how your friends are helping you do it ?? I want friends like yours.''

Student turns his hostel room into a mini store

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian student had turned his hotel room into a mini-store.

The student entrepreneur celebrated the feat on Facebook, stating that he intends to incorporate data and POS businesses into it to boost productivity.

The young man hinted at opening more outlets as he said the new mini store is not the final one but just a start. He elatedly revealed that he had already made new customers at his second mini-store. His post reads:

"I launched my second university hostel-based mini-mart yesterday.

"This isn't the final look but a start. I intend incorporating my data business and also a POS to boost productivity.

"I've already started making new customers here - it doesn't feel new. I'm so happy."

