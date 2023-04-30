The Prelate of the Methodist Church of Nigeria, His Eminence, Dr Oliver Ali Aba, has urged Nigerians, especially the political class, to accept Tinubu's victory in good faith.

He further warned that Nigerians should not disrupt smooth transition from Buhari to Tinubu; so that the country would not experience what is currently happening in Sudan and Kenya; where lawlessness and gangsterism have taken over.

Legit.ng's regional reporter in Anambra, Mokwugwo Solomon, quoted Aba as giving the warning on Wednesday, April 26, in Awka, Anambra state capital, during the inauguration of the Methodist Diocese of Awka, and presentation of Rt Rev Moses Onyekachi Nwakamma as the bishop of the diocese.

The Methodist leader contended that whatever happened in the last general election should be put behind by Nigerians in order to move the country forward.

He said, "All that I am saying is that every Nigerian must have what we call shock absorber, and we must agree to move our country forward. Nigeria is the hope of the African continent. When other African countries see us, they call us their father. Why must Nigeria not show example, and act like father to these countries?

"Nigeria is the giant of Africa. So, we must live by what we are . I am asking that the day of inauguration - May 29, must be a day of democracy in Nigeria, and should be violence free.

“All we know is that one person must be there, and not two persons at a time. Whether we are right or wrong, we must join hands to build a better Nigeria for the future; especially those yet unborn. We must provide a credible society for them.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“We have been with these politicians for long, and they are only looking for permanent interest, and we must not create trouble for this country - and we must not beat the drums of war through our actions and inactions. All we know is that God is with us, and God loves Nigeria, and God will keep Nigeria together."

Source: Legit.ng