Global site navigation

Local editions

Kebbi State Supplementary Governorship Election Result from INEC's Collation Centre: Live Updates
Politics

Kebbi State Supplementary Governorship Election Result from INEC's Collation Centre: Live Updates

by  Nurudeen Lawal

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Saturday night, April 15, commenced the collation of the results of the Kebbi state supplementary governorship election.

So far, the results of five LGAs have been collated, while the remaining 15 LGAs will be collated today, Sunday, April 16, starting 11am.

Stay tuned for Legit.ng's live updates of the collation exercise.

Nasiru Idris/General Aminu Bande/Kebbi State Supplementary Governorship Election Result from INEC's Collation Centre
INEC has commenced the official collation of the Kebbi State Supplementary Governorship Election Results. Photo credits: Mustapha Aliyu Gwadangaji, Muhammad Aminu Abubakar As-siddiq
Source: Facebook

10:34 AM

Summary of the results after 5 LGAs

APC: 4645

PDP: 3885

Margin: 760

10:05 AM

Results from Arewa LGA, Kebbi State

Registered voters: 1569

Accredited voters: 748

APC- 388

PDP-304

Valid votes: 712

Rejected votes: 35

Votes cast: 747

10:04 AM

Results from Aliero LGA, Kebbi State

Registered voters: 1439

Accredited voters: 843

APC- 454

PDP- 370

Valid votes: 827

Rejected votes: 15

Votes cast: 842

10:03 AM

Results from Maiyama LGA, Kebbi State

Registered voters: 7671

Accredited voters: 3276

APC- 1,787

PDP-1,458

Valid votes: 3247

Rejected votes: 25

Votes cast: 3272

10:01 AM

Results from Bunza LGA, Kebbi State

Registered voters: 3801

Accredited voters: 1464

APC-603

PDP-775

Valid votes: 1400

Rejected votes: 64

Votes cast: 1464

9:57 AM

Results from Birnin Kebbi LGA, Kebbi State

Registered voters: 5241

Accredited voters: 2489

APC- 1,413

PDP- 978

Valid votes: 2413

Rejected votes: 73

Votes cast: 2486

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel