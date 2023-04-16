Kebbi State Supplementary Governorship Election Result from INEC's Collation Centre: Live Updates
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Saturday night, April 15, commenced the collation of the results of the Kebbi state supplementary governorship election.
So far, the results of five LGAs have been collated, while the remaining 15 LGAs will be collated today, Sunday, April 16, starting 11am.
Stay tuned for Legit.ng's live updates of the collation exercise.
Summary of the results after 5 LGAs
APC: 4645
PDP: 3885
Margin: 760
Results from Arewa LGA, Kebbi State
Registered voters: 1569
Accredited voters: 748
APC- 388
PDP-304
Valid votes: 712
Rejected votes: 35
Votes cast: 747
Results from Aliero LGA, Kebbi State
Registered voters: 1439
Accredited voters: 843
APC- 454
PDP- 370
Valid votes: 827
Rejected votes: 15
Votes cast: 842
Results from Maiyama LGA, Kebbi State
Registered voters: 7671
Accredited voters: 3276
APC- 1,787
PDP-1,458
Valid votes: 3247
Rejected votes: 25
Votes cast: 3272
Results from Bunza LGA, Kebbi State
Registered voters: 3801
Accredited voters: 1464
APC-603
PDP-775
Valid votes: 1400
Rejected votes: 64
Votes cast: 1464
Results from Birnin Kebbi LGA, Kebbi State
Registered voters: 5241
Accredited voters: 2489
APC- 1,413
PDP- 978
Valid votes: 2413
Rejected votes: 73
Votes cast: 2486