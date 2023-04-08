David Jimkuta, the senator-elect to represent the Taraba South senatorial district in the 10th national assembly, has been expelled by the All Progressives Congress (APC), Taraba state chapter.

Jimkuta was expelled by the APC in the Takum Local Government area of Taraba state over alleged anti-party activities, The Tribune reported.

The expulsion of the first-time senator-elect was dated Friday, April 7 and signed by Honourable Sirajo Sallau, the chairman of the APC in Takum LGA of Taraba state.

The letter explained that the decision to expel the senator-elect was based on due deliberation of the disciplinary committee's report that was set up to investigate the allegations levelled against Jimkuta.

It further listed 3 anti-party offences Jimkuta was found guilty of. They are:

Jumkutu sponsored and openly campaigned for the opposition political party, the Taraba state's Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its governorship candidate. The senator-elect openly expressed and publicly denounced the All Progressives Congress and its guber candidate in the March 18 governorship election. He was guilty of canvassing votes for the PDP and its governorship candidate during the guber election

The APC was defeated in the March 18 governorship election in the state to Kefas Agbu of the PDP.

Agbu was declared the winner of the poll after scoring 302,614 votes to defeat Muhammad Yahaya of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), who garnered 202,277 votes.

