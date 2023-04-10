The former deputy governor of Nasarawa state under the administration of ex-Governor Abdullahi Adamu has finally been set free by his captors

Prof Onje Gye-Wado, a former deputy of Nasarawa State, has been released after paying a ransom of N4 million.

The politician's release was confirmed through a report by the Daily Trust newspaper on Sunday, April 9th.

Prof Onje Gye-Wado has been freed by his abductors after collecting 4 million naira ransom.

Wado finally regained his freedom, NUJ chairman further confirmed the development

A former NUJ chairman and also a former commissioner of information in the state, Mr Dogo Shamma, confirmed the release of Prof Gye-Wado, via a text message.

“To God be the Glory Prof. Onje, has finally been released from the hands of kidnappers just now.”

Tension, as kidnappers whisk away ex-deputy gov in APC-controlled state

Professor Onje Gye-Wado, the former deputy governor of Nasarawa state under the administration of ex-Governor Abdullahi Adamu, has been kidnapped from his residence at Rinza village in Wamba local government area by unknown gunmen.

As reported by the Vanguard newspaper, Gye-Wado was abducted on Thursday, March 7, before midnight, when the alleged kidnappers broke into his home through the fence and whisked him away to an unknown location.

A family source who spoke to the newspaper said the former deputy governor had escaped abduction thrice before he was kidnapped on the fourth attempt.

Tension as deputy guber candidate, 3 others kidnapped few hours to election in top APC state

Meanwhile, the YPP deputy governorship candidate in Cross River state, Prince Agbor Onyi, was kidnapped Thursday night.

The party chairman in the state, Anthony Bissong, confirmed the incident to journalists on Friday morning, March 17, while the police were yet to comment on the incident.

It could be noted that the kidnapping came up a few hours before the governorship and state house of assembly election in the ruling APC state.

