Nigeria has better past glorious days than its current political dilemma, and one such glorious moment was reflected in the life and time of Mallam Umaru Altine, a Fulani man who once became a Mayor of Enugu state.

Altine became the first mayor of Enugu city, the heartbeat and heartland of the Igbo nation, in the year 1952 and was in office till 1958.

Recall that Enugu was the capital of the old Eastern region during the premier days of Nigeria.

Altine was a graduate of Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe's political cosmopolitan and nationalistic school and a pan-Nigerian. He strongly had an unquestionable and unshakable faith in Nigeria.

He was a cattle dealer that left the province of Sokoto for Enugu, where he got married to Esther, an Igbo lady and rose to be president of the National Council of Nigeria and the Cameroons (NCNC) youth wing, Enugu branch. A completed detribalised Nigerian.

Being a descendant of Uthman Dan Fodio, the business mogul could have one day become the Sultan of Sokoto but chose trading, adventure and travel life. Earlier, Altine joined the army and worked with the railways briefly.

Before his journey to the coal city of Enugu, the handsome, well-dressed magnetic aura Fulani man played politics in the Tambuwal District of the Sokoto province.

During duty call, the Fulani business mogul would go to church and also go for some kickoff at the stadia on invitation.

While keeping his identity, Altine smoked, enjoyed the Nsala soup with fresh fish, and as his wife, Esther, disclosed, he was full of a high sense of personal hygiene with good command of English, Igbo, Fulfude and Hausa languages.

