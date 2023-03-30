There is a fresh crisis brewing in the Imo state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, ahead of the governorship rerun

This is as a group within the PDP disclosed that the recent move by the former Imo governor Emeka Ihedioha might dump the party due to unfair treatment

The group's leader noted that the PDP chairman before his suspension ignored calls to address the situation and this has led to an internal crisis within the state's chapter of the PDP

There were indications on Wednesday, March 29, that former House of Representatives Deputy Speaker, Emeka Ihedioha may dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over a rift with the party’s national secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu.

Sources close to Ihedioha said that the former Imo State governor withdrew from the race recently, to protest Anyanwu’s continued stay in office as national secretary while contesting the state governorship ticket, The Nation reported.

Close sources reveal Ihedioha might dump the PDP due to a rift with Anyanwu. Photo credit: Senator Samuel Anyanwu, Emeka Ihedioha

Source: Facebook

Ihedioha to dump PDP, facts emerge

Deploring the situation, a PDP pressure group, Action 2023, described Anyanwu’s action as “naked impunity” that was being sustained by the suspended PDP national chairman, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, who had ignored calls to address the situation in the party.

A statement by the chairman of the PDP Action 2023, Dr. Rufus Omeire on Wednesday, said Ihedioha’s withdrawal from the race had unsettled PDP members and supporters in Imo State.

Emeka Ihedioha withdraws from Imo governorship race, gives reason

Meanwhile, Emeka Ihedioha, a former governor of Imo, has withdrawn from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s governorship primary in the southeast state.

Recall that Ihedioha was screened and cleared a few days ago by the PDP to contest the party’s primary ahead of the November 11 governorship election in Imo state.

However, in a letter dated March 27, 2023, Ihedioha informed the PDP leadership of his “personal sacrifice” for a “consensus candidate” by the party.

