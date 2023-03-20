The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has rescheduled governorship and state assembly elections in the Kwande Local Government Area of Benue State.

The electoral body stated that the rescheduled elections will be held on Tuesday, March 21.

This was announced in a statement signed by Festus Okoye, the commission’s chairman, information and voter education committee, on Monday, March 20.

The statement read in part:

“The decision followed an inadvertent mix up of some of the sensitive materials for the two State Assembly constituencies in the area, i.e., Kwande East and Kwande West.

“For this reason, voters and stakeholders agreed that the elections should be rescheduled. Consequently, the Commission issued a statement that a new date will be announced for the elections.

“Accordingly, the Commission approved that the elections shall hold tomorrow Tuesday 21st March, 2023.”

