The Speaker of Anambra state parliament, Uchenna Okafor, has lost his third term re-election bid to the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Abuchi Bernard Udemezue, for the Ayamelum State Constituency.

As reported by the Punch newspaper, the returning officer of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. George Onwudiwe, said the PDP candidate polled 12,993 votes to defeat Okafor, who contested on the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, with 11,445 votes.

Uchenna Okafor was seeking a third-term stint in the Anambra House of Assembly before he was upset by his PDP counterpart. Photo: Rt. Hon. Uche Victor Okafor

Similarly, the deputy majority leader in the state parliament and candidate of APGA for Orumba North, Emeka Aforka, also lost in his second term re-election bid to the candidate of the Labour Party, Paul Obu. Obu scored 10,212 votes against Aforka’s 7,675 votes.

