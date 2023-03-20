Anambra 2023: Trouble Looms for Gov Soludo As Speaker Loses Re-Election Bid to Opposition
The Speaker of Anambra state parliament, Uchenna Okafor, has lost his third term re-election bid to the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Abuchi Bernard Udemezue, for the Ayamelum State Constituency.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
As reported by the Punch newspaper, the returning officer of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. George Onwudiwe, said the PDP candidate polled 12,993 votes to defeat Okafor, who contested on the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, with 11,445 votes.
Similarly, the deputy majority leader in the state parliament and candidate of APGA for Orumba North, Emeka Aforka, also lost in his second term re-election bid to the candidate of the Labour Party, Paul Obu. Obu scored 10,212 votes against Aforka’s 7,675 votes.
Source: Legit.ng