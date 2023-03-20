The Kano state Police Command has arrested Isyaku Ali Danja for allegedly leading a team of hoodlums to destroy the collation centre of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) at Gezawa Local Government Area of Kano state.

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

Isyaku Ali Danja is a member of the state House of Assembly representing Gezawa Constituency.

This was stated by the Kano Police Commissioner Husaini Muhammad Gummel on Sunday, March 19, while parading about 164 people arrested for various political crimes during the conduct of the recently concluded governorship and House of Assembly elections, Vanguard reported.

The commissioner explained that those paraded were accused of ballot box snatching, disruption of the election, engaging in violence, wielding dangerous weapons and engaging in drugs-related crimes.

He said those arrested are going to be investigated and prosecuted accordingly.

“As part of our activities in ensuring a peaceful conduct of the governorship and House of Assembly election in the state we are parading suspects arrested for various violations during the election.

“They are arrested for ballot paper snatching, disruption of voting, wielding of dangerous weapons while some were caught with drugs.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“Amongst those arrested is also a member of the state House of Assembly Isyaku Ali Danja of Gezawa Constituency, who led a team of hoodlums attempting to destroy the INEC collation centre at Gezawa.

“They are all going to be investigated and prosecuted accordingly” he stated.

The commissioner further called on the general public to cooperate with the police in ensuring that they do not engage in wild celebrations that might lead to a breach of the law.

Source: Legit.ng