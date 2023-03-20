State-by-State Breakdown of 2023 Governorship Elections Results
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has continued to declare winners of the March 2023 governorship elections conducted in 28 states in Nigeria.
Here is a state-by-state breakdown of the results that have been declared so far by the electoral body:
Oyo State Governorship Election Result
Accord - 38,357
APC - 256,685
LP - 1,500
PDP - 563,756
Akwa Ibom Governorship Election Result
APC - 129,602
PDP - 354,348
LP - 4,746
NNPP - 12,509
YPP - 13,6262
Ogun State Governorship Election Result
APC - 276,298
PDP - 262,383
ADC - 94,754
Yobe Governorship Election Result
APC - 317,113
NNPP - 14,246
PDP - 104,259
Jigawa Governorship Election Result
APC - 618,449
PDP - 368,726
NNPP - 37,156
Gombe Governorship Election Result
APC - 342,821
PDP - 233,131
NNPP - 19,861
Kwara Governorship Election Result
APC - 273,424
PDP - 155,490
SDP - 18,922
Katsina Governorship Election Result
APC - 859,892
PDP - 486,620
NNPP - 8,264
Lagos Governorship Election Result
APC - 762,134
LP - 312,329
PDP - 62,449
Sokoto Governorship Election Result
APC - 453, 661
PDP - 404,632
Kano Governorship Election Result
APC - 890,705
NNPP - 1,019,602
PDP - 15,957
Bauchi Governorship Election Result
PDP - 525,280
APC - 432,272
Source: Legit.ng