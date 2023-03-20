The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has continued to declare winners of the March 2023 governorship elections conducted in 28 states in Nigeria.

Here is a state-by-state breakdown of the results that have been declared so far by the electoral body:

Oyo State Governorship Election Result

Accord - 38,357

APC - 256,685

LP - 1,500

PDP - 563,756

Akwa Ibom Governorship Election Result

APC - 129,602

PDP - 354,348

LP - 4,746

NNPP - 12,509

YPP - 13,6262

Ogun State Governorship Election Result

APC - 276,298

PDP - 262,383

ADC - 94,754

Yobe Governorship Election Result

APC - 317,113

NNPP - 14,246

PDP - 104,259

Jigawa Governorship Election Result

APC - 618,449

PDP - 368,726

NNPP - 37,156

Gombe Governorship Election Result

APC - 342,821

PDP - 233,131

NNPP - 19,861

Kwara Governorship Election Result

APC - 273,424

PDP - 155,490

SDP - 18,922

Katsina Governorship Election Result

APC - 859,892

PDP - 486,620

NNPP - 8,264

Lagos Governorship Election Result

APC - 762,134

LP - 312,329

PDP - 62,449

Sokoto Governorship Election Result

APC - 453, 661

PDP - 404,632

Kano Governorship Election Result

APC - 890,705

NNPP - 1,019,602

PDP - 15,957

Bauchi Governorship Election Result

PDP - 525,280

APC - 432,272

