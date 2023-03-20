Global site navigation

State-by-State Breakdown of 2023 Governorship Elections Results
by  Nurudeen Lawal

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has continued to declare winners of the March 2023 governorship elections conducted in 28 states in Nigeria.

Here is a state-by-state breakdown of the results that have been declared so far by the electoral body:

Oyo State Governorship Election Result

Accord - 38,357

APC - 256,685

LP - 1,500

PDP - 563,756

Akwa Ibom Governorship Election Result

APC - 129,602

PDP - 354,348

LP - 4,746

NNPP - 12,509

YPP - 13,6262

Ogun State Governorship Election Result

APC - 276,298

PDP - 262,383

ADC - 94,754

Yobe Governorship Election Result

APC - 317,113

NNPP - 14,246

PDP - 104,259

Jigawa Governorship Election Result

APC - 618,449

PDP - 368,726

NNPP - 37,156

Gombe Governorship Election Result

APC - 342,821

PDP - 233,131

NNPP - 19,861

Kwara Governorship Election Result

APC - 273,424

PDP - 155,490

SDP - 18,922

Katsina Governorship Election Result

APC - 859,892

PDP - 486,620

NNPP - 8,264

Lagos Governorship Election Result

APC - 762,134

LP - 312,329

PDP - 62,449

Sokoto Governorship Election Result

APC - 453, 661

PDP - 404,632

Kano Governorship Election Result

APC - 890,705

NNPP - 1,019,602

PDP - 15,957

Bauchi Governorship Election Result

PDP - 525,280

APC - 432,272

