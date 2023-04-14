The list of Nigerian largest banks in Nigeria by customer base has been revealed led by Access Bank

Access Bank tops the list and accounts for at least 15% of the total share of customers deposits in banks

Customer deposits remain one of the most competitive items in the banking sector

Nine banks listed on the Nigerian Exchange have reported an increase in customers deposit in 2022.

According to the banks, unaudited financial records obtained by Legit.ng the customer deposits in the banks increased by 21.43 percent to N37.63 trillion in 2022 from N27.26 trillion in the previous year.

Nine banks report increase in customers deposit Photo credit Pius Utomi Ekpei/AFP

Source: Getty Images

The banks are Fidelity Bank, Ecobank, First City Monument Bank, First Bank of Nigeria, Unity Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA), Zenith Bank, Stanbic IBTC, Jaiz Bank, and Wema Bank.

Access Bank has not yet released its figures, and neither have some other banks such as Guaranty Trust Bank.

Here is a breakdown of customer deposits by banks

Banks Customers deposit 2022 Customers deposit 2021 Ecobank N9.597 trn N8.361 trn Zenith N8.976 trn N6.472 trn UBA N7.825 trn N6.369 trn Fidelity N2.592 trn N2.025 trn FCMB N1.945 trn N1.554 trn Stanbic N1.245 trn N1.245 trn Wema N1.166 trn N927.471 bn Unity N327.430bn N322.285 bn Jaiz N140.815 bn N111.559 bn

