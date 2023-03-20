Kebbi, Birnin Kebbi - More and more intriguing drama continues to ensue in the ongoing gubernatorial elections across 28 states in Nigeria.

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

Emerging reports have confirmed that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the Kebbi State governorship election inconclusive.

Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu will be exiting the office after the completion of his second tenure as governor of Kebbi state. Photo: Abubakar Atiku Bagudu

Source: UGC

As the Daily Trust Newspaper reported, elections in 20 of the 21 local government areas were cancelled, and overvoting incidents were recorded.

Professor Yusuf Sa’idu, the collation and presiding officer for Kebbi gubernatorial polls, disclosed that the total registered voters for the elections stood at 2,032041, out of which the All Progressives Congress (APC) polled 388,258 and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) garnered 342,980, leaving a difference of 45,278.

Further stats from Prof Sa’idu revealed that the total valid votes in the election were 792234, rejected votes 18,204, and total votes cast were 760,438.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Prof Sa'idu said:

“While the collation was on, we took records of where cancellations were made in 20 out of the 21 local government areas of the state, totaling 91,829.

“By the power invested on me as the collation and presiding officer for the general and gubernatorial election, I, professor Yusuf Sa’idu of Usman Danfodio University Sokoto hereby declare the governorship election in Kebbi State inconclusive.”

Legit.ng gathered controversial moments broke out at the INEC collation centre in Kebbi when the PDP representative refused to sign the results while insisting that the electoral commission must announce the statistics of overvoting and cancellation in the state.

Source: Legit.ng