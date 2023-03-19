The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it will review results from Obingwa Local Government Area of Abia state following the invasion of a collation centre by thugs.

The INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, disclosed this on Sunday evening, March 19, at a press briefing on the ongoing collation of the governorship and State House of Assembly elections in Abuja, The Punch reported.

Okoye said:

“Earlier today, the commission alerted the nation to the invasion of our Obingwa Local Government Area office in Abia state by thugs during the collation of the governorship and state assembly elections.

“In contention were the collated results from the Registration area for the governorship and state assembly elections in that local government. The intention was to force the collation of these contentious results.

“The behaviour of these thugs is unacceptable and there will be a thorough review of the results.”

According to reports from the state, the Returning Officer, Prof. Nnnena Otti had adjourned the collation of the state’s polls to March 20 at 10 am announcing that other local governments were not ready yet.

Out of the 17 LGAs, only 10 have submitted their results to INEC.

