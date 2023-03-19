2023 Governorship Election Results: List of States Won and Lost by APC, PDP, Others So Far
As the collation of results of the 2023 governorship elections continues across states in Nigeria, here is a list of results won and lost so far by the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Peoples Democratic and others.
States won by the APC:
- Yobe state (Governor Mai Mala Buni)
- Ogun state (Governor Dapo Abiodun)
- Gombe state (Governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya)
- Jigawa state (Umar Namadi)
- Kwara state (Governor AbdulRazaq AbdulRahman)
States won by the PDP:
- Akwa Ibom state (Umo Eno)
- Oyo state (Seyi Makinde)
Source: Legit.ng