As the collation of results of the 2023 governorship elections continues across states in Nigeria, here is a list of results won and lost so far by the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Peoples Democratic and others.

An INEC official holds up a ballot paper towards part agents during the counting process at a polling station in Yola on February 25, 2023. Photo credit: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP

Source: Getty Images

States won by the APC:

Yobe state (Governor Mai Mala Buni) Ogun state (Governor Dapo Abiodun) Gombe state (Governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya) Jigawa state (Umar Namadi) Kwara state (Governor AbdulRazaq AbdulRahman)

States won by the PDP:

Akwa Ibom state (Umo Eno) Oyo state (Seyi Makinde)

Source: Legit.ng