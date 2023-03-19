The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the APC's Mai Mala Buni as the winner of the Yobe state governorship election.

Announcing the result at the INEC headquarters in Damaturu, the State Returning Officer, Prof Umar Pate said Buni of the All Progressives Congress (APC) scored 317,113 to defeat his closest rival, Sheriff Abdullahi of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who scored 104,259.

Yobe state governorship election: Full results

REGIS. VOTERS 1,485,146

ACCREDITED VOTERS 459,492

1. APC - 317,113

2. LP - 428

3. NNPP - 14,246

4. PDP. - 104,259

