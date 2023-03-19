Global site navigation

Borno Governorship election result 2023: Live updates from INEC as APC, PDP, NNPP others battle to win

by  Bada Yusuf

The results of the governorship election in 27 local government areas of Borno state have started trooping in as the state's people have cast their votes in the ongoing governorship and state house of assembly election.

The state is under the control of Governor Babagana Zulum, who is seeking a second term in office, contesting under the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Zulum's strong contender is the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mohammed Ali Jajari, in the ongoing election.

However, the emergence of the Labour Party New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) have changed the political space in many parts of the country, and the wave is not leaving out Borno state.

2:00 PM

Jere LG

APC: 45247

PDP: 2785

LP: 79

1:59 PM

Dikwa LG

APC: 17294

PDP: 765

LP: 12

1:58 PM

Mafa LG

APC: 23615

PDP: 83

LP: 2

1:57 PM

Magumeri LG

APC: 10428

PDP: 151

LP: 3

1:55 PM

Kaga LG

APC: 9523

PDP: 1091

LP: 2

