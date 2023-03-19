Global site navigation

Local editions

2023 Guber Polls: Live Updates as Top Northeast Governor Coasts to Victory as INEC Declares Winner in Key LGAs
Politics

2023 Guber Polls: Live Updates as Top Northeast Governor Coasts to Victory as INEC Declares Winner in Key LGAs

by  Nnenna Ibeh

The 2023 governorship election is currently being conducted in 28 out of 34 states across Nigeria with Yobe state inclusive.

Yobe state has 17 LGAs including Bade, Bursari, Damaturu, Fika, Fune, Geidam, Gujba, Jakusko, Karasuwa, Machina, Nangere, Nguru, Potiskum, Tarmuwa, Yunusari, Yusufari.

Mai Mala Buni, Yobe state, 2023 governorship candidate, 2023 general elections
The 2023 governorship elections are ongoing in 17 Local Government Areas in Yobe state. Photo: Mai Mala Buni
Source: UGC

In Yobe, there are 11 political parties contesting to wrestle power in order to clinch the number one seat in the state.

The incumbent APC governor Mai Mala Buni is eligible to run for re-election and has been renominated by his party.

Buni is in the race to secure the seat of power in the state alongside other contestants namely: Sharif Abdullahi of the Peoples Democratic Party, Mohammed Arabi of the Action Alliance; Adamu Umar of the ADP; Adamu Ahmed of the APP; Mohammad Tilio Abdullahi of the ADC; Mohammed Bukar of the APM and Muhammad Ahmed Yusufari of the Labour Party.

Others are Garba Umar of the NNPP; Audi Dalhatu of the Social Democratic Party and Mohammed Maina of the YPP.

2:23 PM

NGURU LGA

The returning officer for Nguru Local Government Area of Yobe state is Dr Mahadi A Musa.

Total number of registered voters: 101,044

Total number of accredited voters:33301

AA: 15

ADC: 174

ADP: 84

APC: 22,459

APM: 37

APP: 16

LP: 18

NNPP: 310

PDP: 9,332

SDP: 10

YPP: 20

Total Number of valid votes: 32,475

Rejected votes: 821

Total votes cast: 33,296

2:19 PM

YUSUFARI LGA

The returning officer for Yusufari Local Government Area of Yobe state is Dr Bukar Ali.

Total number of registered voters: 63,689

Total number of accredited voters: 21,205

AA: 12

ADC: 20

ADP:

APC: 16,216

APM: 62

APP: 27

LP: 19

NNPP: 222

PDP: 3,837

SDP: 10

YPP: 13

Total No of valid votes: 20,495

Rejected votes: 710

Total votes cast: 21,205

2:16 PM

DAMATURU LGA

The returning officer for Damaturu Local Government Area of Yobe state is Dr Yunus Hassan.

Total number of registered voters: 122,197

Total number of accredited voters: 30,091

AA: 57

ADC: 43

ADP: 102

APC: 20,877

APM: 66

APP: 22

LP: 22

NNPP: 217

PDP: 7,655

SDP: 131

YPP: 112

Total No of valid votes: 29,186

Rejected votes: 811

Total votes cast: 29,997

2:13 PM

MACHINA LGA

The returning officer for Machine Local Government Area of Yobe state is Dr Ishiyaku James.

Total number of registered voters: 45,925

Total number of accredited voters: 16,938

AA: 14

ADC: 20

ADP: 82

APC: 11,039

APM: 79

APP: 15

LP: 18

NNPP: 262

PDP: 4,288

SDP: 16

YPP: 37

Total No of valid votes: 15,870

Rejected votes: 1067

Total votes cast: 16,930

2:06 PM

NANGERE LGA

The returning officer of Nangere Local Government Area is Dr Mujahid Hamza Shitu

Total number of registered voters: 82,254

Total number of Accredited Votes: 27,093

AA 02

ADC: 17

ADP: 97

APC: 18,346

APM: 72

APP: 15

LP: 33

NNPP: 450

PDP: 6,958

SDP: 146

YPP: 48

Total No of valid votes: 26,262

Rejected votes: 828

Total votes cast: 27,090

2:03 PM

GUJBA LGA

The returning officer for Gujba Local Government Area of Yobe state is Dr Ibrahim Muhammad Jajere.

Total number of registered voters: 73,774

Total number of accredited votes: 23,565

AA: 09

ADC: 48

ADP: 60

APC: 20,252

APM: 52

APP: 13

LP: 08

NNPP: 46

PDP: 2,428

SDP: 96

YPP: 06

Total No of valid votes: 23,018

Rejected votes: 547

Total number of votes cast: 23,565

2:02 PM

GULANI LGA

The returning officer for Gulani Local Government Area of Yobe state is Dr Ibrahim Alhassan

Total number of registered voters: 66,721

Total number of Accredited Votes: 23,077

AA: 410

ADC: 44

ADP: 63

APC: 16,244

APM: 51

APP: 14

LP: 05

NNPP: 114

PDP: 5,537

SDP: 13

YPP: 14

Total No of valid votes: 22,509

Rejected votes: 560

Total votes Cast: 23,069

1:54 PM

BURSARI LGA

The returning officer for Bursari Local Government Area of Yobe state is Dr. Muhammad Saidu Suleiman.

Total number of registered voters: 61,459

Total number of accredited votes: 19,852

AA: 11

ADC: 26

ADP: 78

APC: 13,825

APM: 66

APP: 58

LP: 11

NNPP: 97

PDP: 4,879

SDP: 14

YPP: 19

Total No of valid votes: 19,084

Rejected votes: 768

Total votes cast: 19,852

1:51 PM

BADE LGA

The returning officer for Bade Local Government Area of Yobe state Dr Padnass

Total number of registered voters: 113,716

Total number of accredited votes: 34,637

AA: 13

ADC: 49

ADP: 111

APC: 21,370

APM: 62

APP: 09

LP: 18

NNPP: 1,254

PDP: 10,766

SDP: 03

YPP: 22

Total No of valid votes: 33,677

Rejected votes: 754

Total votes Cast: 34,431

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel