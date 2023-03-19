2023 Guber Polls: Live Updates as Top Northeast Governor Coasts to Victory as INEC Declares Winner in Key LGAs
The 2023 governorship election is currently being conducted in 28 out of 34 states across Nigeria with Yobe state inclusive.
Yobe state has 17 LGAs including Bade, Bursari, Damaturu, Fika, Fune, Geidam, Gujba, Jakusko, Karasuwa, Machina, Nangere, Nguru, Potiskum, Tarmuwa, Yunusari, Yusufari.
In Yobe, there are 11 political parties contesting to wrestle power in order to clinch the number one seat in the state.
The incumbent APC governor Mai Mala Buni is eligible to run for re-election and has been renominated by his party.
Buni is in the race to secure the seat of power in the state alongside other contestants namely: Sharif Abdullahi of the Peoples Democratic Party, Mohammed Arabi of the Action Alliance; Adamu Umar of the ADP; Adamu Ahmed of the APP; Mohammad Tilio Abdullahi of the ADC; Mohammed Bukar of the APM and Muhammad Ahmed Yusufari of the Labour Party.
Others are Garba Umar of the NNPP; Audi Dalhatu of the Social Democratic Party and Mohammed Maina of the YPP.
NGURU LGA
The returning officer for Nguru Local Government Area of Yobe state is Dr Mahadi A Musa.
Total number of registered voters: 101,044
Total number of accredited voters:33301
AA: 15
ADC: 174
ADP: 84
APC: 22,459
APM: 37
APP: 16
LP: 18
NNPP: 310
PDP: 9,332
SDP: 10
YPP: 20
Total Number of valid votes: 32,475
Rejected votes: 821
Total votes cast: 33,296
YUSUFARI LGA
The returning officer for Yusufari Local Government Area of Yobe state is Dr Bukar Ali.
Total number of registered voters: 63,689
Total number of accredited voters: 21,205
AA: 12
ADC: 20
ADP:
APC: 16,216
APM: 62
APP: 27
LP: 19
NNPP: 222
PDP: 3,837
SDP: 10
YPP: 13
Total No of valid votes: 20,495
Rejected votes: 710
Total votes cast: 21,205
DAMATURU LGA
The returning officer for Damaturu Local Government Area of Yobe state is Dr Yunus Hassan.
Total number of registered voters: 122,197
Total number of accredited voters: 30,091
AA: 57
ADC: 43
ADP: 102
APC: 20,877
APM: 66
APP: 22
LP: 22
NNPP: 217
PDP: 7,655
SDP: 131
YPP: 112
Total No of valid votes: 29,186
Rejected votes: 811
Total votes cast: 29,997
MACHINA LGA
The returning officer for Machine Local Government Area of Yobe state is Dr Ishiyaku James.
Total number of registered voters: 45,925
Total number of accredited voters: 16,938
AA: 14
ADC: 20
ADP: 82
APC: 11,039
APM: 79
APP: 15
LP: 18
NNPP: 262
PDP: 4,288
SDP: 16
YPP: 37
Total No of valid votes: 15,870
Rejected votes: 1067
Total votes cast: 16,930
NANGERE LGA
The returning officer of Nangere Local Government Area is Dr Mujahid Hamza Shitu
Total number of registered voters: 82,254
Total number of Accredited Votes: 27,093
AA 02
ADC: 17
ADP: 97
APC: 18,346
APM: 72
APP: 15
LP: 33
NNPP: 450
PDP: 6,958
SDP: 146
YPP: 48
Total No of valid votes: 26,262
Rejected votes: 828
Total votes cast: 27,090
GUJBA LGA
The returning officer for Gujba Local Government Area of Yobe state is Dr Ibrahim Muhammad Jajere.
Total number of registered voters: 73,774
Total number of accredited votes: 23,565
AA: 09
ADC: 48
ADP: 60
APC: 20,252
APM: 52
APP: 13
LP: 08
NNPP: 46
PDP: 2,428
SDP: 96
YPP: 06
Total No of valid votes: 23,018
Rejected votes: 547
Total number of votes cast: 23,565
GULANI LGA
The returning officer for Gulani Local Government Area of Yobe state is Dr Ibrahim Alhassan
Total number of registered voters: 66,721
Total number of Accredited Votes: 23,077
AA: 410
ADC: 44
ADP: 63
APC: 16,244
APM: 51
APP: 14
LP: 05
NNPP: 114
PDP: 5,537
SDP: 13
YPP: 14
Total No of valid votes: 22,509
Rejected votes: 560
Total votes Cast: 23,069
BURSARI LGA
The returning officer for Bursari Local Government Area of Yobe state is Dr. Muhammad Saidu Suleiman.
Total number of registered voters: 61,459
Total number of accredited votes: 19,852
AA: 11
ADC: 26
ADP: 78
APC: 13,825
APM: 66
APP: 58
LP: 11
NNPP: 97
PDP: 4,879
SDP: 14
YPP: 19
Total No of valid votes: 19,084
Rejected votes: 768
Total votes cast: 19,852
BADE LGA
The returning officer for Bade Local Government Area of Yobe state Dr Padnass
Total number of registered voters: 113,716
Total number of accredited votes: 34,637
AA: 13
ADC: 49
ADP: 111
APC: 21,370
APM: 62
APP: 09
LP: 18
NNPP: 1,254
PDP: 10,766
SDP: 03
YPP: 22
Total No of valid votes: 33,677
Rejected votes: 754
Total votes Cast: 34,431