The immediate past minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi's party, the All Progressives Congress on Sunday, March 19, lost Ikwere Local Government Area of Rivers state to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Daily Trust reports that Amaechi, a former governor of Rivers state lost his LGA to the outgoing governor and his successor, Nyesom Wike in the ongoing 2023 governorship election in the state.

Rotimi Amaechi lost his Local Government Area to Governor Nyesom Wike. Photo: Rivers state governor, APC

Source: UGC

Declaring the results of the poll, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced that the PDP polled 13,716 votes to defeat the APC which polled 7,503 votes in the governorship election in Rivers state.

In addition, the Accord Party garnered 138 votes while the Labour Party (LP) polled 895 votes and Social Democratic Party (SDP) 1,447 votes.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Source: Legit.ng