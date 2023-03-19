A 35-year-old Lawan Musa of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has halted the 6th term ambition of the speaker of the Yobe state house of assembly, Hon Ahmed Mirwa Lawan, at the Nguru II state constituency.

Musa emerged victorious in an election that was keenly contested by the speaker. The young Musa garnered 6,648 votes, while Lawan secured 6,466 votes.

Dr Habib Muhammad, the returning officer of the poll, declared the results and disclosed that other candidates of the NNPP, APM, and ADC got 3,023 and 14 votes respectively.

Lawan had been a member of the house since 2003, when he was first elected under the All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP).

