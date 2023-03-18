Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state has recorded a dominant victory at his polling unit at ward 11, Unit 01, Abayomi Iwo-Road in Ibadan North East Local Government Area.

As reported by the Vanguard newspaper, Gov Makinde of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) polled 174 votes while the All Progressives Congress (APC) scored 28, Accord Party scored 5, Labour Party scored 3 votes. Four votes were voided.

Governor Seyi Makinde polled 174 votes to emerge victorious at his polling unit. Photo: Seyi Makinde

Source: Facebook

For the House of Assembly poll, the PDP scored 160 votes, APC scored 30, Accord 9 and the Labour Party (LP), scored 5 votes. Nine votes were voided.

In a related development, Makinde was announced winner of the polling unit of candidate of Accord Party, Bayo Adelabu.

Makinde of the PDP polled 60 to defeat Adelabu of Accord, who scored 38 and Teslim Folarin of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with 22 votes.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Adelabu casts his vote at polling unit 10, Ward 9 in Ibadan South East Local Government area of the state.

The total registered voters is 472, while accredited was 138.

Source: Legit.ng