Results have started trickling in from the Polling Units in the ongoing Governorship Election in Lagos state.

The election is been keenly contested by the incumbent governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the APC, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour of the Labour Party and Azeez Olajide Adediran (aka Jandor) of the PDP.

2023 Lagos Governorship Election Results Trickle In from Polling Units: Live Updates

Source: Twitter

Stay tuned as Legit.ng provides live updates of verified results coming from the polling units across the local government areas in Lagos.