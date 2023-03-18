Global site navigation

Local editions

2023 Lagos Governorship Election Results Trickle In from Polling Units: Live Updates
Politics

2023 Lagos Governorship Election Results Trickle In from Polling Units: Live Updates

by  Nurudeen Lawal

Results have started trickling in from the Polling Units in the ongoing Governorship Election in Lagos state.

The election is been keenly contested by the incumbent governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the APC, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour of the Labour Party and Azeez Olajide Adediran (aka Jandor) of the PDP.

2023 Lagos Governorship Election Results Trickle In from Polling Units: Live Updates
2023 Lagos Governorship Election Results Trickle In from Polling Units: Live Updates
Source: Twitter

Stay tuned as Legit.ng provides live updates of verified results coming from the polling units across the local government areas in Lagos.

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel