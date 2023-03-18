The Nigerian Military has taken over the Abeokuta-Sagamu expressway as part of security measures for the gubernatorial elections on Saturday, March 18.

As reported by Punch, motorists and passengers were stranded as a result of the barricade mounted by operatives of the Nigerian military.

Streams of vehicles and motorists were said to have been left stranded at the Abeokuta-Sagamu expressway. Photo: @daily_trust

Source: Twitter

It was observed that many of the motorists who were tanker drivers were not allowed to pass due to the ongoing governorship and state assembly elections.

One of the soldiers told our correspondent that the road will remain blocked till 6pm.

A tanker driver, Moses Francis, said they have been on the road since 2am.

He lamented that they may not be able to vote due to the roadblock.

