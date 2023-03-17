The supreme court has finally ruled in favour of the candidacy of David Jimkuta, barring the last minute to the March 18 election

The court on Friday, March 17, affirmed Jimkuta as the authentic candidate for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Taraba South Senatorial District

In the court's fresh ruling on Friday, the appeal filed by senatorial aspirant Danjuma Shiddi was dismissed on grounds that it lacked merit

On Friday, March 18, the Supreme Court affirmed the nomination of David Jimkuta as the authentic candidate for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Taraba South Senatorial District.

This development is coming barely a day before the rescheduled governorship and legislative election slated for Saturday, March 18, 2203.

Supreme Court declares David Jimkuta as the authentic candidate for the APC in the Taraba South Senatorial District. Photo credit: David Jimkuta, All Progressives Congress (APC)

Court dismissed the suit filed by Senator Shiddi

A report by Channels TV confirmed that the court on Friday dismissed the appeal filed by senatorial aspirant Danjuma Shiddi.

