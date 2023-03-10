The APC presidential campaign council has revealed the details of one Lloyd Ukwu plotting to discredit Bola Tinubu of the NADECO struggle for Peter Obi

Dele Alake, the special adviser to Tinubu, the president-elect, alleged that Ukwu, a US-based Nigerian, is planning to organise a press conference and post himself as NADECO hero

Ukwu was also alleged to be planning to cast aspersion on the credibility of the just concluded presidential election to in honour of Peter Obi

FCT, Abuja - Dele Alake, the special adviser to Bola Tinubu, the President-elect, has called on the public to be wary of Lloyd Ukwu, a United States-based Nigerian, who allegedly claimed to be executive director of the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO).

Alake, in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Friday, March 10, alleged that Ukwu was planning to organise a press conference with the intent of casting aspersions on the credibility of the recently concluded presidential election that produced Tinubu as the president-elect.

APC reveals NADECO impostor trying to discredit Tinubu to honour Obi Photo Credit: Peter Obi, Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Details of NADECO impostor working for Peter Obi against Bola Tinubu

Alake claimed that Ukwu aimed at instigating Nigerians in the diaspora and the international community to further a sinister agenda on behalf of Peter Obi, the candidate of the Labour Party, who came third in the February 25 presidential election.

In his explanation, Ukwu's fraudulent attempt to exploit the NADECO platform for Peter Obi against Bola Tinubu is laughable because the president-elect is a front-runner in the pro-democracy group that fought to restore democratic government in Nigeria.

The statement reads in part:

"We reiterate that Ukwu was very peripheral to this group of eminent statesmen and illustrious Nigerians who bore the pain and peril of exile so that our country could be free from the jackboot of the military dictatorship of Late General Sani Abacha."

The statement further disclosed that Tinubu put his life and resources on the line during the NADECO era while the likes of Peter Obi were romancing the military or nowhere to be found.

It further noted that the desperation to confer the credit of the NADECO mission on Peter Obi was bound to hit a dead-end and ignominy.

'Bola Tinubu: 'Atiku, Obi, planning June 12 scenario': Presidency alleges

Legit.ng earlier reported that the candidates of the PDP and Labour Party, Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, have been accused of plotting June 12 scenario for APC's Bola Tinubu's victory in the just concluded election.

The ruling APC-led administration said irrespective of the criticism against INEC, the results of the presidential election cannot be upturned until proven otherwise by a court of law.

According to the presidency, rather than Atiku, Obi and other oppositions to seek redress in court, they are calling for the annulment of the election.

Source: Legit.ng