BREAKING: Tension Erupt As PDP Ex-Deputy Governor Remanded in Prison, Detail Emerges
by  Bada Yusuf

Gerald Irona, the immediate past deputy governor of Imo state, has been remanded in prison custody by a magistrate court in Owerri, the state capital.

C.N Ezerioha, the presiding magistrate of the court, gave the verdict that the chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) should be remanded in the Owerri correctional centre after hearing from the prosecuting and defence counsels, The Punch reported.

The magistrate then stated that the court did not have the jurisdiction to hear the suit.

Source: Legit.ng

