A high court in Imo has stopped the police and the DSS from arresting Benard Odoh, the APGA governorship candidate in Ebonyi state

The police had earlier declared Odoh wanted following an allegation by the state government that he was a suspect in the death of a monarch in the state

Some hoodlums attacked and killed Odoh's traditional ruler last week, but the governorship hopeful has denied knowing anything about the incident

Owerri, Imo - A high court in Imo state has given an interim injunction order to restrain the police and the State Security Service (SSS) from arresting Professor Benard Odoh, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Ebonyi state.

According to New Telegraph, the court issued the order to stop the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba and Sunday Olaleye, who is the commissioner of police in Ebonyi as well as operatives of the SSS after Odoh was declared wanted.

Why police declare APGA governorship candidate in Ebonyi, Bernard Odoh, wanted

SP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, the spokesperson of the police, in a statement on Monday, March 6, declared Odoh and 9 other members and supporters of APGA in the state wanted.

Hoodlums reportedly killed a traditional ruler who was Odoh's supporter, Igboke Ewa, last week.

But the state government accused the governorship candidate of being behind the death of the monarch, and the police subsequently declared him wanted.

On different occasions, the governorship hopeful has denied the allegation, adding that the late traditional ruler was his father and strong supporter.

According to Odoh, it was wickedness and a ludicrous act to associate him with the incident that took the life of the monarch.

He accused the police of being in connivance with his political enemies to scuttle his chances in the forthcoming election by declaring him wanted.

Source: Legit.ng