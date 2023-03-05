INEC’s announcement that it will ensure free and fair governorship elections in the country has been dismissed by Atiku Abubakar

The PDP presidential candidate said the INEC chairman’s comment is a classic case of ‘medicine after death’

The former vice president stated that the electoral commission’s chairman ought to have stepped aside from his position after the presidential election

FCT, Abuja - The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has criticised the Independent National Electoral Commission Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, for promising to deliver credible governorship elections on Saturday, March 11.

In a meeting with Resident Electoral Commissioners, Prof Yakubu promised to ensure the strict use of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System and vowed that elections will reflect the wishes of Nigerians.

Atiku said the INEC chairman ought to have stepped down from his position. Photo credit: @atiku

Source: Facebook

In a statement on Sunday, March 5 sent to Legit.ng, Atiku’s special assistant on public communication, Phrank Shaibu, described Yakubu’s assurances as worthless and unconvincing.

Shaibu added that the INEC chairman only tried to save face after conducting the worst elections Nigeria had ever witnessed since independence.

His words:

“The INEC chairman is nothing but a hypocrite. After promising to upload the results from polling units in real time, he allowed himself to be used, or he employed himself in subverting the will of Nigerians.

“Seven days since the election ended, the full results have still not been uploaded on INEC’s result viewing portal.

“The election was so bad that it failed to meet the expectations of Nigerians, as restated by several foreign media outlets and observers as well as Ambassador Mary Beth Leonard of the US. Rather than apologise, the INEC chairman is trying to shift the blame.”

