One of the controversies that dominated the campaign of Nigeria's president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was his age.

Even though his age is in public records, there have been speculations, especially by his critics, that he is older than he claims; some said he is 79, and others said he's 89.

While Tinubu's campaign handlers took time to address the controversies over his age before the elections, the issue resurfaced again days after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared him the president-elect.

A Ghanaian-Liberian actor and comedian Michael Blackson took a swipe at the incoming president of Nigeria, saying he does not look like a 71-year-old considering his physical features, such as his wrinkled skin.

Sharing his views on his verified Twitter page, Blackson noted that Tinubu looks like someone in his early 100s.

Comparing him to the incumbent president of the United States of America, who is 80 years old, Michael Blackson implied that Tinubu could not be younger than Joe Biden.

What is Bola Tinubu's age

Tinubu, according to official records, is 70 years old (to be 71 in March 2023). He was born in Lagos on 29 March 1952, according to the information on his campaign website.

The president-elect's campaign handlers explained more about his age:

"Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu was born in Lagos on 29 March 1952. He is 70 years old this year (2022), according to his official records at the schools he attended and in public office.

"He was 47 years old when he became the Lagos State governor in 1999. He clocked 60 in 2012 and 70 in 2022."

The error about Tinubu's age

Meanwhile, one of the reasons why Tinubu's age became a subject of controversy was the alleged error made in 1999 when he wanted to contest for the office of the Lagos governor.

In the form submitted to INEC, his birth year was put at 1954 which will make him 69 years old in 2023, instead of 71.

However, the person who filled out the form has owned up that the error was from him, according to Tinubu's campaign.

"In one error found on his INEC form in 1999; his birth year was put at 1954, which will make him to be 68 in 2022. The man who filled the form on his behalf had owned up to it, according to an investigation by the Lagos House of Assembly in 1999.

"Otherwise all his records at Richard Daley College, Chicago State University, ExxonMobil consistently showed that he is 70 years old (in 2022)," the campaign group said.

Tinubu reveals his age

Meanwhile, during the 70th birthday celebration of Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto in 2022, Tinubu again spoke about his age.

The president-elect who hailed Bishop Kukah during the event attended by a lot of prominent Nigerians noted that just like the celebrant, he was also 70 years old.

