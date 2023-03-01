The leader of the largest Sunni believers organization in Africa, Izalatil Bid’a wa Ikamatis Sunnah (JIBWIS), Sheikh Bala Lau has cautioned politicians across the nation against making unguarded statements in order not to ”disrupt the ongoing electoral process being handled by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Legit.ng reports that a media statement issued on Tuesday, February 28, and signed by Sheikh Bala Lau on behalf of the organization, pointed out that anyone who felt unjustly treated should uphold due process and not be recalcitrant in the pursuit of his democratic rights.

Nigeria 2023 presidency: Izala leader cautions politicians on breach of security



He said:

“Thus anyone who feels his/her rights have been breached unjustly should resort to the due process of the law as provided for in the Electoral Act and procedures therein.

“It is highly important for all of us to have it in mind that democracy can only be practised under a peaceful atmosphere. Violent conflict is not only a threat to democracy but is also capable of fragmenting our country as a Nation,” Lau emphasized in the statement."

The cleric declared:

“I am therefore seizing this opportunity on behalf of JIBWIS NIGERIA to call on all Nigerians especially Muslims to distance themselves from violent conflicts by avoiding unguided statements that is capable of truncating our nascent democracy. We therefore all owe it a duty and responsibility to ensure our continues co-existence as one indivisible political entity that will continue to strive in peace and tranquillity.”

