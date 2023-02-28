APC presidential candidate Ahmed Bola Tinubu has won Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike's Obio Akpor local government area with 80,239 votes.

Labour party presidential candidate Peter Obi scored 3829 votes while Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of PDP polled 368, Daily Trust reported.

Bola Tinubu won Governor Wike's local government with 80,239 votes ahead of Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar who polled 3829 and 368 votes respectively. Photo: Nyesome Wike and Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

The result was announced shortly after Tuesday, February 25, suspended collation resumed in Port Harcourt.

The State Collation Officer and Vice Chancellor of Federal University Otuoke, Professor Teddy Charles Adias, had earlier suspended the collation of results on the grouse that unknown political party supporters were threatening his life.

Governor Nyesom Wike of the People's Democratic Party, PDP had issues with the leadership of the PDP due to his inability to secure the Vice Presidential ticket of the party.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The governor and his G-5 group had threatened not to support Alhaji Atiku Abubarkar's presidential bid.

Governor Nyesom Wike, in particular, had told his supporters not to campaign for Atiku. The governor said he would unveil the presidential candidate he would support in January 2023.

Source: Legit.ng