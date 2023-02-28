Some prominent and principal members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday, February 28, gathered that the Asokoro residence of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to congratulate him even before he is announced as the winner of the 2023 presidential election.

Among those who paid Tinubu a visit in Abuja on Tuesday are his running mate, Kassim Shettima, Governor Nasir. El-Rufai, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, the minister of youths and sports, Sunday Dare.

APC members hail Tinubu in Abuja (Photo: Joe Igbokwe)

Source: Facebook

One of the attendees at the gathering, Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, wrote:

"Today, I joined other top Nigerians at the Asokoro home of the Incoming president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu in what amounts to a pre-congratulatory gathering of key actors including Incoming Vice President, Senator Kassim Shettima, Govs. EL Rufai, Ganduje, Minister of Youths and Sport, Dr. Sunday Dare among others. We move to ultimate victory."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng