The Federal Government has issued a stern warning to former President Olusegun Obasanjo, asking him not to truncate the 2023 general elections with his “inciting, self-serving and provocative” letter on the elections.

Obasanjo had on Monday worried over the conduct of the 2023 presidential election, accusing the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, of having failed the country.

The former President further alleged massive rigging of the election and wondered why the Electoral Act 2022 as amended was trampled upon.

But in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said what the former President cunningly framed as an ‘appeal for caution and rectification’ is nothing but a calculated attempt to undermine the electoral process and a willful incitement to violence.

The Minister expressed shock and disbelief that a former President could throw around unverified claims and amplify wild allegations picked up from the street against the electoral process.

Source: Legit.ng