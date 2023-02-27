The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has been declared the winner in Edo state.

The Independent National Electoral Commission’s state collation officer, Prof. Nyaudoh Ndaeyo, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Uyo, Akwa Ibom said Obi polled a total of 331,163 to win the state, according to The Punch.

Peter Obi wins in Edo state. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar, Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

The candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Bola Tinubu, scored 144,471 to finish second, the Peoples Democratic Party candidate, Atiku Abubakar, had 89,585, while Rabiu Kwakwanso of the NNPP scored 2,743, while the ZLP scored 4082.

There was voter apathy in the state as 603, 894 voters were accredited, while 2,501,081 were registered for the exercise. Also, the total valid votes were 581,266, rejected votes were 19,129, and the total votes cast were 600,395.

LP won the presidential election in 12 Local Government Areas of Igueben, Esan Central, Esan North-East, Egor, Esan South-East, Esan West, Uhunmwonde, Orhionmwon, Ovia South-West, Oredo, Ikpoba-Okha and Ovia North-East, while APC won in six LGAs of Owan West, Owan East, Akoko-Edo, Etsako Central, Etsako West and Etsako East.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

At the end of the collation, agents of LP, PDP and APC, of the 18 participating political parties, signed the collated results.

Source: Legit.ng