Bola Tinubu, the presidential hopeful of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has defeated his opponents in Benue state, a prominent Peoples Democratic Party's (PDP) state.

According to The Cable in a tweet on Monday, February 27, Tinubu defeated Atiku Abubakar of the PDP and Peter Obi, the presidential hopeful of the Labour Party in the state, as he polled 310,468 in the state.

Tinubu wins Benue state Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Obi, who was endorsed by the candidate of Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue over Atiku Abubakar, the candidate of his party, scored 308,372, while the PDP candidate garnered 130,081.

