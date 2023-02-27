Nigeria 2023 Election: Anxiety as PDP Rejects Results Released by INEC

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has rejected the results of the presidential election released so far by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) saying the PDP candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has garnered more votes than his All Progressive Congress (APC) counterpart, Bola Tinubu, going by the results at the disposal of the party, Nigerian Tribune reports.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

PDP’s national publicity secretary, Debo Ologunagba, in a statement read and titled, “PDP To INEC: Halt Announcement Of Manipulated Results Now, Electoral Commission Pushing Nigerians To The Wall” said as a creation of the law, the electoral body must obey the law.

Source: Legit.ng