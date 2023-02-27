Peter Obi's political party, Labour Party, has rejected the continued collation and announcement of the presidential and national assembly election in Abuja.

On Monday, February 27, the party considered as challenging third force, said its rejection was due to the fact that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) did not publish the results from polling units on the iREV server, Premium Times reported.

The party is then questioning the integrity of the collation and announcement process at the national collation centre in Abuja.

Peter Obi is one of the leading presidential candidates in the 2023 presidential and national assembly. He has won at least one state.

Source: Legit.ng