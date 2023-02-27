Presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Ahmed Tinubu has defeated Peter Obi of the Labour Party and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun state.

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Tinubu polled 341,554 while his closest rival Atiku polled 123, 831. Obi on his part polled 85, 829.

Tinubu wins Ogun state. Photo credit: Bola Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Source: Legit.ng