Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), is taking the lead with 111,275 votes in the ongoing presidential election results in 5 councils that have been declared in Abuja so far.

According to Daily Trust, the 111,275 margins were based on the result announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Trailing Peter Obi is Bola Tinubu, the presidential flagbearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC), with 61,306 votes, while Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), with 47,336 votes.

