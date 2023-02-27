One of the Kaduna train abductees, Sadiq Ango Abdullahi, has won the Sabon Gari Federal Constituency election with 33,616 votes on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Abdullahi defeated Mohammed Garba Datti, a fourth-time Senator in the National Assembly on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who claimed 31,737 votes, Daily Trust reports.

The northern politician who is the son of the chairman, the Northern Elders Forum, Prof. Ango Abdullahi, was elected as a PDP candidate for the seat while in the den of kidnappers.

Source: Legit.ng