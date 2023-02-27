Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, the governor of Enugu state, has lost his Enugu north senatorial bid to Okechukwu Ezea, the Labour Party candidate for the district.

The governor is about to round up his second term as governor of Enugu state, and he is the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the district election, which was held on Saturday, February 25, Premium Times reported.

Chukwuemeka Ubaka, the returning officer for the election, announced the result at the Independent National Electoral Commission's (INEC) collation centre in the Nsukka local government area headquarters on Monday, February 27, at about 5:20am.

Mr Ezea, the LP candidate, polled a total of 104,492 votes to defeat Mr Ugwuanyi of the PDP, who came second with 46,948 votes.

The All Progressives Congress candidate for the district, Ejike Eze, garnered 6,816 votes to come a distant third.

Mr Ubaka, a professor, said Mr Ezea was declared the winner in the exercise because he “justified all the requirements of the law”, having scored the highest number of votes in the election.

There was earlier mild drama at the collation centre in the senatorial district when the returning officer said he would not collate the results of the senatorial district except he gets the authentic forms for results and declaration.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng